Texas woman accused of damaging two Andy Warhol paintings at Houston lawyer's house

A Dallas woman is accused of drunkenly damaging a pair of original Andy Warhol paintings at the home of a prominent Texas attorney just before Christmas, TV station KHOU reported.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, of Dallas, was charged with felony criminal mischief following the Dec. 23 incident, when police said she went to the Houston home of attorney Anthony Buzbee and refused to leave when he called her an Uber. She is accused of damaging three paintings and two sculptures inside Buzbee's home, including two originals from Pittsburgh native Andy Warhol, tearing paintings from the wall, pouring a liquid on them and throwing the sculptures.

The criminal complaint said Layman did at least $300,000 worth of damage to the art; KHOU reported that the Warhols were valued at $500,000 each. Court records showed she had posted a $30,000 bond.

Buzbee had represented former Texas Gov. Rick Perry — now the Secretary of Energy — when Perry was accused of abusing his power by vetoing funding for the “public integrity unit” that had been investigating him. That indictment was eventually dismissed.

