Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Bundle up: Bitter cold weather takes hold of northern U.S.

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
Pedestrians try to keep warm while walking in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pa., dug out from a record snowfall. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Pedestrians try to keep warm while walking in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pa., dug out from a record snowfall. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Pedestrians try to keep warm by covering their faces while walking in Times Square, New York, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pa., dug out from a record snowfall. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Pedestrians try to keep warm by covering their faces while walking in Times Square, New York, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pa., dug out from a record snowfall. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Pedestrians try to keep warm while walking in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pa., dug out from a record snowfall. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Pedestrians try to keep warm while walking in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pa., dug out from a record snowfall. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Soledda Hernandez stands on the roof of her car as she brushes off snow in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Snow continues to fall in Erie and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days, prompting a disaster emergency declaration. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Soledda Hernandez stands on the roof of her car as she brushes off snow in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Snow continues to fall in Erie and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days, prompting a disaster emergency declaration. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
City of Erie traffic engineering employee Chuck Carnes Jr. uses compressed air to clear snow from a traffic signal in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Carnes was part of a two-man crew clearing signals after a record-setting snowfall. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
City of Erie traffic engineering employee Chuck Carnes Jr. uses compressed air to clear snow from a traffic signal in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Carnes was part of a two-man crew clearing signals after a record-setting snowfall. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
A couple embraces as they brave the cold weather for a walk in Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday. (Glenn Russell/The Burlington Free Press via AP)
A couple embraces as they brave the cold weather for a walk in Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday. (Glenn Russell/The Burlington Free Press via AP)
Pedestrians brave cold weather for a stroll along the boardwalk at Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday. (Glenn Russell/The Burlington Free Press via AP)
Pedestrians brave cold weather for a stroll along the boardwalk at Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday. (Glenn Russell/The Burlington Free Press via AP)
A worker moves around on the roof of a new section of Dubuque Senior High School, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Dubuque, Iowa. Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP)
A worker moves around on the roof of a new section of Dubuque Senior High School, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Dubuque, Iowa. Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP)
A man walks his dog across the snow covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming fog of Lake Ontario in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Cold temperatures have covered much of North America bringing arctic like conditions. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
A man walks his dog across the snow covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming fog of Lake Ontario in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Cold temperatures have covered much of North America bringing arctic like conditions. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan at the 12th Street Beach in Chicago, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. A second day of below zero temperatures greeted Chicagoans as they woke up. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP)
The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan at the 12th Street Beach in Chicago, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. A second day of below zero temperatures greeted Chicagoans as they woke up. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP)
People are all bundled up as they walk in lower Manhattan, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York. A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
People are all bundled up as they walk in lower Manhattan, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York. A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A young girl walks with her family, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York. A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A young girl walks with her family, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York. A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Pedestrians walk through steam from the Berkshire Bank building on North Street during a frigid winter day Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Pittsfield, Mass. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Pedestrians walk through steam from the Berkshire Bank building on North Street during a frigid winter day Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Pittsfield, Mass. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
A Paterson firefighter keeps an eye on the water controls on a fire engine while at the scene of a 2nd Alarm fire at a vacant mill on McBride Ave., in Paterson, N.J., Wednesday, Dec, 27, 2017. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)
A Paterson firefighter keeps an eye on the water controls on a fire engine while at the scene of a 2nd Alarm fire at a vacant mill on McBride Ave., in Paterson, N.J., Wednesday, Dec, 27, 2017. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)
Footprints are formed in the ice at the scene of a 2nd Alarm fire at a vacant mill on McBride Ave. in Paterson, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)
Footprints are formed in the ice at the scene of a 2nd Alarm fire at a vacant mill on McBride Ave. in Paterson, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)

Updated 8 hours ago

ERIE, Pa. — Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come as two Minnesota cities already have set record low temperatures and a city in Pennsylvania continues to dig out from a record snowfall.

Forecasters warned of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.

The National Weather Service reported International Falls, Minnesota, the self-proclaimed Icebox of the Nation, plunged to 37 degrees below zero, breaking the old record of 32 below set in 1924. Hibbing, Minnesota, bottomed out at 28 below, breaking the old record of 27 below set in 1964.

Wind chill advisories or warnings were in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York. Those places and states in the northern Plains and Great Lakes were projected to see highs in the teens or single digits and lows below zero for the rest of the week and into the new year.

The National Weather Service said wind chills in many areas Thursday could make temperatures feel below zero.

People in Erie, Pennsylvania, continued to dig out from a storm that brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, smashing the daily snowfall record for the Great Lakes city of 8 inches, and 26.5 more inches on Tuesday. More than 65 inches total fell on the city in just a few days.

Strong westerly winds over Lake Erie picked up moisture, developed into snow and converged with opposing winds, dumping snow in a band along the shore from Ohio to New York, said Zach Sefcovic, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Cleveland.

Sabrina Ram drove into Erie on Christmas Eve to visit her parents just as the snow began to fall. Ram, who lives in suburban Washington, D.C., and her father spent five hours on Christmas and two hours on Tuesday clearing the driveway.

“In D.C., we'd be out of commission for weeks,” Ram said. “Things here are pretty much back to normal now.”

In New York, communities near Lake Ontario's eastern end, including Redfield and Boylston, also saw around 5 feet of snow this week.

Officials said the storm's timing was good, since people were off the streets and staying home for Christmas, giving plows more space to clear streets.

By Wednesday, Erie's roads were relatively clear, emergency calls were relatively slow and the big task was digging out, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said.

“We're used to a lot of snow here in Erie, but this is unprecedented, the amount we got,” Dahlkemper said.

Related Content
Here's what Erie looks like after 5 feet of snow in 3 days
The flakes were still falling Wednesday morning in and around Erie, where a disaster emergency declaration was in placed after about 60 inches of snow ...
Pa. National Guard members helping Erie residents dig out from record snowfall
Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been deployed to Erie, where a record-breaking 60 inches of snow fell between Sunday night and Tuesday evening. Gov. ...
Erie sees record-shattering 53 inches of snow in 30 hours
OK, this is taking "White Christmas" a bit too far. The National Weather Service in Cleveland reported the lake-effect snowfall that inundated Erie over the weekend ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.