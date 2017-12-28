Census Bureau estimates U.S. population on Jan. 1 will be nearly 327 million

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The United States population will hit 326,971,407 people on New Year's Day, according to the Census Bureau.

With an average of one birth every 8 seconds, one death every 11 seconds and a net gain of one person from international migration every 33 seconds, the state gains a person every 16 seconds, the agency says.

It uses those calculations to maintain its online population clock.

The estimate for Monday represents a 0.7 percent increase from New Year's Day 2017.

By comparison, the world's population grows by about 2 1⁄2 people per second and is projected to be 7,444,443,881 on Jan. 1, a 1.07 percent increase from New Year's Day 2017. The calculation is based on an average of 4.3 births and 1.8 deaths every second.

If you're curious about how crowded the world is getting, the World Bank's data puts the land area of the world at about 130 million square kilometers or about 50 million square miles. It estimated the world population density in 2016 at 57.365 people per square kilometer.

Combining the Census Bureau estimate with the World Bank data produces an estimate of 57.383 people per square kilometer on Jan. 1. In more familiar terms, that comes to about 148.6 people per square mile.

Of course, the actual population density varies considerably. Using 2016 estimates from the World Bank, it goes from zero people per square kilometer in Greenland to 20,204 people per square kilometer in Macao. The population density of the United States was 35 people per square kilometer.