World

Ring in 2018 with a supermoon on New Year's Day

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
Heat rising off downtown Pittsburgh causes the moon to shimmer as it sets behind the spires of PPG Place early Monday morning, Nov. 14, 2016. The full moon, dubbed 'super moon' was the brightest and fullest in seven decades.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Heat rising off downtown Pittsburgh causes the moon to shimmer as it sets behind the spires of PPG Place early Monday morning, Nov. 14, 2016. The full moon, dubbed 'super moon' was the brightest and fullest in seven decades.

Updated 20 minutes ago

If "go big or go home" is your motto for ringing in the new year, you're in good company: The moon is showing up to the party too, treating skywatchers to several events in January.

Bundle up and look up on the evening of Jan. 1 for the first full moon — and supermoon — of the month. Supermoons occur when the moon is at the closest point on its elliptical orbit around Earth, which could make the moon appear a bit closer and brighter, according to NASA.

You'll have another chance to catch a supermoon on Jan. 31. Full moons are usually separated by 29 days, but the extra "blue moon" was able to squeeze in this January, which has 31 days. This isn't as unusual as the saying "once in a blue moon" might imply: Two full moons typically occur in the same month every two and a half years.

Skywatchers in Western North America and Eastern Asia will also be able to catch a total lunar eclipse that evening, as the moon passes into the Earth's shadow. At this time, the moon will appear red. Viewers on the eastern side of the United States will be able to view a partial lunar eclipse during moonset on the morning of Feb. 1. It is safe to look at a lunar eclipse, according to NASA.

When the moon is high in the sky, it's hard to see changes in size or brightness, according to NASA. The best time to check out a full moon is when it's low on the horizon, during moonrise or moonset.

If you're trying to photograph the moon, be sure to position it near a reference point, like a local landmark, to give viewers perspective on size, NASA's senior photographer Bill Ingalls said in a tip sheet for photographing a supermoon.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

