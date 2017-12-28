Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Woman indicted in death of 5-year-old son, who was buried in backyard

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 2:03 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

CLEVELAND — The mother of a 5-year-old boy found buried in the backyard of a Cleveland home has been indicted on a murder charge.

Court records show a grand jury indictment returned Thursday in Cleveland for 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez also includes charges of felonious assault, child endangering and abuse of a corpse.

The body of Jordan Rodriguez son was found buried in bags Dec. 19. Police say Rodriguez showed authorities where the boy was buried. Court documents say Rodriguez told police that she and her boyfriend buried Jordan, who was developmentally disabled, after finding him unresponsive.

Police have said Jordan died Sept. 22.

Cuyahoga County has taken custody of four of Rodriguez's children.

Rodriguez is being held on a $1 million bond. Court records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.