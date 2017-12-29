Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

As deep freeze sets in, people urged to help most vulnerable

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
In this Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, photo, homeless men Sean Stuart, left, and Segundo Rivera walk on a street after spending the day at St. Francis House in Boston. With temperatures across Massachusetts not expected to rise above freezing for days, politicians and advocates for the homeless are particularly concerned about getting as many people as possible into shelters. Stuart and Rivera told the Boston Herald that they're not comfortable spending the night in a shelter. 'We've lived out here so long it's like honestly, this is comfortable for us,' Rivera said. (Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP)
Joe Scharpf cross-country skis on a trail after a fresh snowfall in the South Chagrin Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Moreland Hills, Ohio. Scharpf said he will ski about 6 miles on the trail.
Icicles hang from the fountain at Town Center in Virginia Beach, Va., on Thursday morning, Dec. 28, 2017. Cold temperatures are expected through the week.
A boy has his face bundled against temperatures in the teens on the National Mall, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Washington.
Alexander Doepper of Hagen, Germany, helps his 1-year-old son Jannis walk near the Washington Monument on the National Mall as they brave temperatures in the teens, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
People walk past a blue lobster ice sculpture outside the New England Aquarium as the temperature hovers in the low teens, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Boston.
Ana Gonzalez of New Haven, Conn., (right) helps her sister Alejandrina Gonzalez (left) put on another scarf as they brave temperatures in the teens on the National Mall, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Washington.
Visitors to the Washington Monument on the National Mall brave temperatures in the teens, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Ana Gonzalez of New Haven, Conn., (right) helps her sister Alejandrina Gonzalez (left) put on another scarf as they brave temperatures in the teens on the National Mall, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
People brave temperatures in the teens as they ride on an open-air second level of a tourism bus as it makes its way down the National Mall, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
A family braves temperatures in the teens as they make their way to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Washington.
A woman braves temperatures in the teens as she makes her way to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Washington.
A pedestrian crosses the street as the temperature hovers in the single digits, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in downtown Boston. The National Weather Service said there's the potential for record-breaking cold this week in New England.
With temperatures in the single digits, Ray Levesque, mate of the crab/lobster boat Bradbill, makes his way across the deck covered in ice to tie off, after arriving in New Bedford, Mass., harbor on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, from a one-day fishing voyage. Temperatures across Massachusetts are not expected to rise above freezing for days.
PORTLAND, Maine — Dangerously cold temperatures and significant snowfall are setting in across half the country and officials are urging people to assist the homeless and elderly.

Forecasters warned people to be wary of hypothermia and frostbite from the arctic blast that's gripping a large swath from the Midwest to the Northeast, where the temperature, without the wind chill factored in, dipped to minus-32 Thursday morning in Watertown, New York. Temperatures rose to minus-7 early Friday morning.

The prolonged, dangerous cold weather has sent advocates for the homeless scrambling to get people off the streets and to bring in extra beds for them. Warming centers also were set up in some locations including recreation centers across Cincinnati.

Boston's Pine Street Inn is sending a van with outreach workers around to persuade people to spend the night inside, but some said they prefer the streets.

Segundo Rivera and Sean Stuart told the Boston Herald that they're not comfortable spending the night in a shelter.

“We've lived out here so long it's like honestly, this is comfortable for us,” Rivera said.

A shelter spokeswoman said that if people don't want to go to a shelter, they're given blankets, warm clothing and a hot beverage, and informed of the dangers of extreme cold.

The Ohio Department of Aging said older people are at increased risk from such severe cold, from medication side effects to falling risks. The department encouraged people to check on family members, friends and neighbors to make sure they're warm enough and have their needed medications and sufficient food and water.

Animal advocates also urged people to remember their pets.

In Toledo, the humane society was looking into the death of a dog found “frozen solid” on a porch, cruelty investigator Megan Brown told The Blade.

“I don't know how long she was out there,” Brown said.

A second dog was recovered shivering inside the home. The dogs' owner told The Blade utilities that had been shut off but he had been providing for the dogs while living elsewhere. He said he didn't know how one dog, an American bully, got outside.

On Thursday, cold weather records were set from Arkansas to Maine, and the freezing air will linger through the weekend, reaching as far south as Texas and the Florida Panhandle.

In New Hampshire, the cold set a record for the day of minus-34 atop the Northeast's highest peak, Mount Washington.

In the Midwest, temperatures in Minneapolis aren't expected to top zero this weekend, and it likely will be in the teens when the ball drops on New Year's Eve in New York City.

A winter storm warning was in effect for much of Montana, calling for significant snowfall followed by dangerously cold temperatures as 2017 comes to an end.

“People like to think of themselves as being prepared for the weather and things like that,” Billings forecaster Dan Borsum said, “but this one will get your attention.”

