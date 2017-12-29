Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ohio man describes horror of zipping daughter into bodybag after she overdosed on heroin

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
Karisten Lyn Sherman
Facebook
Karisten Lyn Sherman
Obituary and photo for Karisten Lyn Sherman , who died of a heroin overdose on Dec. 24. Her father, Tim, wrote about her struggles with addiction in a Facebook post
Supplied
Obituary and photo for Karisten Lyn Sherman , who died of a heroin overdose on Dec. 24. Her father, Tim, wrote about her struggles with addiction in a Facebook post

Updated 59 minutes ago

An Ohio man shared an agonizing Facebook post this week about receiving a call from police that his daughter had died of a heroin overdose, and zipping her into a body bag.

In the post Tuesday, Tim Sherman of Eastlake, Ohio, shared the story of his daughter Karisten Sherman's battle with heroin addiction, USA Today reported. She died on Christmas Eve at age 23.

He wrote that he'd once told his daughter that if she didn't get off heroin, he'd one day have to zip her up in a body bag.

"Well, I kept my word and spread the bag out and carefully placed her in it to say goodbye to her so they can find out what it was that she took," he wrote. "I zipped her up in her body bag and helped them carefully place her on the cot."

Sherman described the call he received from police that his daughter had died.

"At 5:50 p.m. I got the call from the [Detective] at Eastlake Police that my daughter was found dead in her bed from an overdose," he wrote. "I immediately fell to my knees in the snow and began to cry like a baby. I could not believe that my Tigger had done this."

Sherman drove to his daughter's house and found her sitting upright in her bed.

"She ... had her arms straight out with a slight bend at the elbow, fists clenched, with her thumbs tucked under her fingers grasping so tight at what looked like she was trying to grab life back in her," he said. "She was all blue-faced, veins out, had a little blood from her nose, and her teeth were so tight together that her mouth wouldn't open."

Here is the entire post:

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.