Ohio man describes horror of zipping daughter into bodybag after she overdosed on heroin

An Ohio man shared an agonizing Facebook post this week about receiving a call from police that his daughter had died of a heroin overdose, and zipping her into a body bag.

In the post Tuesday, Tim Sherman of Eastlake, Ohio, shared the story of his daughter Karisten Sherman's battle with heroin addiction, USA Today reported. She died on Christmas Eve at age 23.

He wrote that he'd once told his daughter that if she didn't get off heroin, he'd one day have to zip her up in a body bag.

"Well, I kept my word and spread the bag out and carefully placed her in it to say goodbye to her so they can find out what it was that she took," he wrote. "I zipped her up in her body bag and helped them carefully place her on the cot."

Sherman described the call he received from police that his daughter had died.

"At 5:50 p.m. I got the call from the [Detective] at Eastlake Police that my daughter was found dead in her bed from an overdose," he wrote. "I immediately fell to my knees in the snow and began to cry like a baby. I could not believe that my Tigger had done this."

Sherman drove to his daughter's house and found her sitting upright in her bed.

"She ... had her arms straight out with a slight bend at the elbow, fists clenched, with her thumbs tucked under her fingers grasping so tight at what looked like she was trying to grab life back in her," he said. "She was all blue-faced, veins out, had a little blood from her nose, and her teeth were so tight together that her mouth wouldn't open."

Here is the entire post: