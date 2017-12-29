Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Man accused of rigging door to electrocute pregnant wife

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
This undated photo released by the Knox County (Tenn.) Sheriff's office, shows suspect Michael Scott Wilson. Wilson is accused of rigging the front door of his estranged wife's apartment in an attempt to cause great bodily harm, according to Flagler County, (Fla.) authorities. Wilson is charged with attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and grand theft of a firearm.
Knox County (Tenn.) Sheriff's office via AP
This undated photo released by the Knox County (Tenn.) Sheriff's office, shows suspect Michael Scott Wilson. Wilson is accused of rigging the front door of his estranged wife's apartment in an attempt to cause great bodily harm, according to Flagler County, (Fla.) authorities. Wilson is charged with attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and grand theft of a firearm.

Updated 2 hours ago

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.

In a Facebook post Friday, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley called the case one of the “most bizarre domestic violence cases” he's seen.

Officials said 32-year-old Michael Scott Wilson was arrested Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and charged with attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and grand theft of a firearm. He's being held on a $150,000 bond and will be extradited to Florida. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

The woman's father called deputies after Wilson made suspicious statements about keeping children away from the door. Deputies found the front door barricaded, with burn marks. When a deputy kicked the door, a large spark was observed.

Related Content
Robert Ferrante, guilty of killing his wife with cyanide, wants new trial
Attorneys will argue Wednesday over whether former University of Pittsburgh neurology researcher Dr. Robert Ferrante deserves a new trial after he was convicted in 2014 ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.