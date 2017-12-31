Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Rebels storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir; 1 killed

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 1:21 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

SRINAGAR, India — One Indian soldier was killed and at least two others wounded Sunday after rebels stormed a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir, officials said.

At least two gunmen entered the camp near southern Lethpora village early Sunday firing guns and grenades at the sentry, said paramilitary spokesman Rajesh Yadav.

He said soldiers inside the camp were responding to the attack.

The initial assault left one paramilitary soldier dead and two wounded. Police said reinforcement of army soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp and were exchanging gunfire with the assailants.

The camp is located along the strategic highway connecting the Kashmir Valley with India and close to the chain of plateaus famed for Kashmir's saffron fields. Besides counterinsurgency operations, the camp also serves as a training center for soldiers.

No rebel group fighting against Indian rule has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Anti-India unrest has simmered in Kashmir since a popular rebel leader was killed over a year ago. Apart from mass anti-India protests and clashes often leading to the deaths of protesters, dozens of young Kashmiri men joined rebel groups leading to a surge in attacks. The Indian government responded by stepped up anti-rebel operations.

Over 200 militants, 75 police and soldiers and at least 40 civilians have died this year, the deadliest since 2010.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir's mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.