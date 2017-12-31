Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump to have lunch with Florida Gov. Rick Scott

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
President Donald Trump arrives to meet with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump planned to lunch with Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday, as he spends the holidays in Palm Beach.

White House spokeswoman Helen Ferre said Trump invited the Republican governor "to discuss ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, the need to improve the nation's aging infrastructure and other matters important to Floridians."

Scott spokesman John Tupps said the governor "looks forward to speaking with the president about issues that are important to Floridians like the needed repairs to the federally operated Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee and the recovery of Florida's citrus industry from Hurricane Irma."

Trump has encouraged Scott to challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, in 2018. Scott said earlier in December that he had not made up his mind, though there have been multiple signs he is considering a run.

Trump is spending the holidays at his private club in Palm Beach. He's been playing golf at one of his nearby golf courses, and on Friday invited about 60 members of the Coast Guard to join him.

The president was active on Twitter on Sunday morning.

He repeated his support for protesters in Iran, saying, "The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism."

And he again attacked Democrats and touted his policies. Trump said: "Why would smart voters want to put Democrats in Congress in 2018 Election when their policies will totally kill the great wealth created during the months since the Election."

