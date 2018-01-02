Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Icy beauty: Arctic freeze at Niagara Falls attracting visitors

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 7:21 a.m.
Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press via AP
Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press via AP
Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press via AP
Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press via AP
Updated 5 hours ago

Niagara Falls is a winter wonderland overtaken by ice providing spectacular images.

The Buffalo News reported recently that tourists are flocking to the site to marvel at the "frosted tree branches, tree trunks swaddled in ice and the swift-moving current as it dropped over the American Falls in a shroud of mist."

"It's so beautiful," Zieong Zhang told the Buffalo News.

Zhang recently drove for seven hours from Jersey City, N.J. with his friend, Qichen Sun of Guangzhou, China, to see the falls, according to the newspaper.

"I came here in the summertime four years ago," Zhang told the Buffalo News. "It was good, but it wasn't like this. This is just outstanding, with all the snow, and the trees coated like sugar."

Recent images of Niagara Falls from Twitter include:

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

