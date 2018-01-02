Icy beauty: Arctic freeze at Niagara Falls attracting visitors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Niagara Falls is a winter wonderland overtaken by ice providing spectacular images.

The Buffalo News reported recently that tourists are flocking to the site to marvel at the "frosted tree branches, tree trunks swaddled in ice and the swift-moving current as it dropped over the American Falls in a shroud of mist."

"It's so beautiful," Zieong Zhang told the Buffalo News.

Zhang recently drove for seven hours from Jersey City, N.J. with his friend, Qichen Sun of Guangzhou, China, to see the falls, according to the newspaper.

"I came here in the summertime four years ago," Zhang told the Buffalo News. "It was good, but it wasn't like this. This is just outstanding, with all the snow, and the trees coated like sugar."

Recent images of Niagara Falls from Twitter include:

How Niagara Falls is looking in the extreme cold. @MuhammadLila pic.twitter.com/idtTLEftz0 — Norm Kelly (@norm) December 29, 2017

This not painting it's real picture of Niagara falls now in winter cold pic.twitter.com/6NA4e9LsSm — Rifat Iqbal Mirza (@rifat710) December 29, 2017

Guys, not to alarm anyone, but the Canadian side of Niagara Falls is an icy, winter wonderland right now (via @punkodelish IG @Arjsun @AdamRDanni) pic.twitter.com/56GNaOikjN — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) December 28, 2017

