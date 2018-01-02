Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

16 hurt, 4 seriously, in Bronx apartment ire

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Firefighters work to contain a blaze at a building in the Bronx section of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
In this photo provided by the FDNY, firefighters battle a blaze at a building in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (FDNY via AP)
NEW YORK — The Fire Department of New York says 16 people are hurt, four of them seriously, in a fire raging through a Bronx building.

Officials say over 200 firefighters have responded to the blaze at a four-story building near the Bronx Zoo in Van Nest. It was reported about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WABC-TV reports there are twelve apartments in the building, but the blaze appears to have started in a first-floor furniture store.

The blaze comes only days after the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter century swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people.

