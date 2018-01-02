Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Baby boy delivered after pregnant woman fatally shot

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio police investigating the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman and a man say doctors successfully delivered the woman's baby boy, who was then hospitalized in critical condition.

Columbus police say the Monday night shooting at a home a few miles west of downtown also critically wounded another person.

Sgt. Jeff Strayer tells WSYX-TV that the slain woman was about 35 weeks pregnant.

Police say it appears the shooting occurred during a robbery at the home shortly before midnight. Investigators haven't shared names or further details about the people who were shot.

Police say they're searching for a sport utility vehicle that was damaged by gunfire.

