World

Head injuries more likely to cause missed workdays than back, hand injuries, study says

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 1:42 p.m.

Workers who suffer a severe head injury or illness were more likely to spend days away from work instead of being reassigned or placed on light duty in 2016, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis of six industries.

For severe injuries or illnesses involving the back or hands, what happened tended to depend on the industry. People working in waste management and remediation or in hospitals were more likely to go home while those in the other four industries were more likely to have light duty assignments.

In all six industries, back and hand injuries and illnesses were more common than head injuries or illnesses.

Severe head injuries and illnesses ranged from 10.7 cases per 10,000 workers in hospitals to 22.1 cases per 10,000 workers in general merchandise stores, and the percentage of cases that resulted in days away from work ranged from 66.5 percent to 85 percent.

Severe back injuries and illnesses ranged from 40.5 cases per 10,000 workers in the accommodation industry (hotels and motels) to 123.9 cases per 10,000 workers in the couriers and messengers industry. The percent of cases that sent people home ranged from 34.7 percent to 60.2 percent.

Severe hand injuries and illnesses ranged from 20.8 cases per 10,000 workers in hospitals to 49.7 cases per 10,000 workers in beverage and tobacco product manufacturing. The percent of cases that resulted in days away from work ranged from 29.6 percent to 56.8 percent.

