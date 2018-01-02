Report: 46 killed by gunfire on first day of 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly four dozen people were shot and killed across the United States on the first day of 2018, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive.

The database — run by gun owner and former National Rifle Association member Mark Bryant out of his Kentucky home — draws from more than 2,500 media outlets as data sources.

On Jan. 1, 46 people were shot and killed. An additional 77 people were injured, the data show.

In Pennsylvania, reports show that one person was killed — a man in Allentown was shot to death about 40 minutes into the new year. Five others were injured in the state, including three people in two separate Philadelphia shootings.

One child was killed in Alabama — a 7-year-old boy died in an accidental shooting. In Los Angeles, a 9-year-old was injured by a stray bullet.

Police shot and killed four people on New Year's Day in Florida, Arkansas and Georgia, according to the data.

The archive shows that 15,519 people were killed by guns last year, and more than twice as many — 31,124 — were injured. Those numbers include 731 children under the age of 12 and 3,227 children aged 12 to 17.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.