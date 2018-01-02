Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots tempt lottery players

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Dinesh Patel, owner and manager of Quick Stop in Lawrenceville, sells a few Powerball tickets to daily lottery player Morty Reyes in advance of the $300 million jackpot drawing on Dec. 23, 2017. Reyes, 59, of Lawrenceville said every day he buys a ticket for himself, his wife and his sister-in-law. He hasn't won big yet, though Patel's store sold a $1.4 million winning ticket in 2016.
NATASHA LINDSTROM / Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lottery players have a chance at winning two giant jackpots that together amount to nearly $800 million.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night, offering players an annuity jackpot of $343 million, paid over 29 years. The game's cash option is an estimated $215 million. It's the largest Mega Millions prize since a $393 million drawing last August.

On Wednesday night, players of the Powerball game will seek a $440 million annuity prize, or a $278.3 million cash prize. Powerball hasn't had such a big prize since August, when a Massachusetts player won a $758.7 million jackpot.

The odds of winning jackpots in either game are incredibly small. Mega Millions has odds of one in 302.6 million and Powerball is slightly better at one in 292.2 million.

