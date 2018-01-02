Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump's Irish resort loses money for third consecutive year

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives for a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives for a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Donald Trump has lost money for a third year in a row at his golf club in Ireland, but business appears to be improving.

Financial statements filed with the Irish government show the golf resort owned by the U.S. president lost $2.6 million in 2016, the latest year available. The losses come amid signs of trouble at some of his other golf resorts.

The Irish losses were 17 percent higher a year earlier. Revenue rose, too, in 2016.

The Trump International Golf Links and Hotel was hurt by a shut down for 2015 and part of 2016 while the property in Doonbeg, Ireland, was being refurbished. According to a prepared statement, the resort expects to report an operating profit for 2017. Those results aren't expected until late 2018.

Related Content
Trump, a climate change denier, proposes wall to protect Irish golf resort from sea
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump wants to build another huge wall, this time to keep out the rising sea threatening to swamp his luxury golf resort ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.