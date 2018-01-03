Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Mike Tyson to open marijuana resort in California

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 6:23 a.m.
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on right with Sammy Vasquez Jr. in 2014.
Dan Grant / For The Valley Independent
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on right with Sammy Vasquez Jr. in 2014.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur with "Tyson Ranch" in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town about 110 miles north of Los Angeles.

TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners broke ground late last month on a site to grow high quality strains of THC and cannabidiol, using new technology to advance the research on the health benefits of marijuana.

Tyson Ranch will develop cultivation facilities on 20 acres, headed by master growers, according to the website.

Tyson was joined by business partners Robert Hickman, Jay Strommen and City Mayor Jennifer Wood for the event.

Wood described Tyson's business venture as a rebirth for California City, according to the website.

Hickman told TheBlast.com that the undeveloped land will be cultivated and that Tyson Ranch will be an "oasis."

In a video of the event, California City Mayor Jennifer Wood thanked Tyson for his commitment to the community, saying the industry will provide medical marijuana to people in need, revenue, jobs and income for residents.

Tyson Holistic, staffed with military veterans, will operate the ranch, according to TheBlast.com

The ranch is located near Edwards Air Force Base with expectations of "creating lots of jobs, as well as connect with and give back to the community," according to the website.

There will be a "Tyson Cultivation School" to educate growers on the latest methods to perfect various marijuana strains.

The Ranch will include a hydro-feed plant and supply store, extraction facility, an "edible" factory, an amphitheater and premium "glamping" campgrounds and cabins, according to TheBlast.com.

Calls and emails from The Associated Press to a Tyson representative and the mayor were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Contributing was Associated Press

