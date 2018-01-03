Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump Tower meeting with Russian was 'treasonous,' Bannon says

Cq-roll Call | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Former White House strategist Steve Banno. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Former White House strategist Steve Banno. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Updated 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON - Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is calling a 2016 meeting between senior Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer they believed had dirt on Hillary Clinton “treasonous.”

In an interview for a coming book by Michael Wolff, Bannon slammed Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner (President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a close campaign and White House adviser) and Paul Manafort (his campaign chairman at the time of the meeting who has been indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller).

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor - with no lawyers. They didn't have any lawyers,” Bannon continued, according to the Guardian. “Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad (expletive), and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

The Guardian obtained a copy of the book and first reported Bannon's comments.

Bannon also reportedly told Wolff that Mueller's investigation is focused on money laundering. Two White House spokesmen had not responded to a request for comment about Bannon's charges.

The meeting on June 9, 2016, at Trump Tower in New York with Natalia Veselnitskaya - whom a Trump family business associate described to Donald Trump Jr. in an email as a “Russian government attorney” - was premised on her delivering Kremlin-supplied information the associate assured Trump's eldest son “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

In the June 2016 email exchange, Trump Jr. replied “I love it” to the associate, entertainment publicist Rob Goldstone.

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information,” Goldstone wrote to Trump Jr., “but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump.”

The president, Trump Jr. and others in their orbit have downplayed the significance of the meeting. Trump said in July that “most people would have taken that meeting.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.