Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Woman's Crohn's Disease turns out to be Heinz ketchup packet in her intestine

New York Daily News | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
A woman diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease actually had a Heinz ketchup packet in her intestine for six years. (AP)
A woman diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease actually had a Heinz ketchup packet in her intestine for six years. (AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

A woman believed she was suffering from Crohn's disease for six years until doctors performed surgery and discovered a ketchup packet in the lining of her intestine.

The 41-year-old patient had symptoms consistent with the serious bowel disease - including acute abdominal pain and bloating lasting up to three days - but she did not respond to the standard treatments, according to a report in the British Medical Journal.

Doctors at Heatherwood and Wexham Park Hospital in Slough eventually opted for surgery where they uncovered the root of the patient's pain: two, small foreign objects had pierced the woman's intestine and left it inflamed.

“The mass was mobilized where it was found to contain two pieces of plastic bearing the word ‘Heinz' on them,” the report said.

The doctors removed the plastic ketchup wrappers and the symptoms dissipated almost immediately. She's remained in good condition since the surgery.

The woman said she had no memory of eating the sachet of sauce nor a meal where she may have mistakenly done so.

“It is important to consider alternatives surgical diagnoses in patients with presumed Crohn's disease unresponsive to standard treatment,” the report noted, citing a similar case involving a 35-year-old man who believed he had Crohn's disease until surgery revealed his symptoms were caused by a toothpick.

Still, doctor's said the case marks the first time “synthetic plastic packaging” mimicked symptoms of the life-altering disease.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.