Fire breaks out at Bill and Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua property

NEW YORK — A fire broke out at Bill and Hillary Clinton's remote Westchester County home on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the Clintons were at their longtime Chappaqua residence when the fire erupted just before 3 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, authorities said.

A spokesman for the New Castle Police Department confirmed to the New York Daily News that no injuries had been reported. He noted the fire was called in by someone who was at the home at 2:51 p.m.

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton's failed presidential campaign, said the fire broke out in a Secret Service facility that is not connected to the main house.

"Fire was put out, local FD responded. The Clintons were not home. All is ok!" Merrill tweeted.

A Secret Service spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Footage from local outlets showed several emergency vehicles parked in front of the house, including at least three fire trucks and an ambulance.

The Clintons have been living at the five-bedroom home for nearly two decades. The political power couple bought it for $1.7 million in 1999.