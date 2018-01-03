Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Jennifer Choate charged with neglecting 22 dogs in subzero temps

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 8:00 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — Authorities say a New Hampshire woman kept 22 German shepherds in a barn with no heat or fresh water in subzero temperatures.

WMUR-TV reports police in Alexandria said it was 11 below zero in the barn Tuesday and that the dogs' water bowls were frozen. Jennifer Choate is facing 22 counts of animal cruelty.

The dogs are being evaluated at the Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Choate was already charged with one animal cruelty count last month after 36 dogs, mostly puppies, died in two fires at her property in nearby Bristol. Police say nine German shepherds were also seized from that property.

Choate, who is described by the NHSPCA as a "backyard breeder" in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, is to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12 in Plymouth District Court, said Alexandria Police Chief Donald Sullivan.

Choate referred questions to her attorney. Messages were not returned Wednesday.

