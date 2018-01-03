Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Q&A: Is there a chance for a breakthrough with the Koreas?

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 9:39 p.m.
A destination sign to North Korea's capital Pyongyang, top, is seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea for the first time in nearly two years Wednesday as the rivals explored the possibility of sitting down and talking after months of acrimony and fears of war.
A destination sign to North Korea's capital Pyongyang, top, is seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea for the first time in nearly two years Wednesday as the rivals explored the possibility of sitting down and talking after months of acrimony and fears of war.
A map of two Koreas showing North Korea's capital Pyongyang and South Korea's capital Seoul is placed at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea for the first time in nearly two years Wednesday as the rivals explored the possibility of sitting down and talking after months of acrimony and fears of war.
A map of two Koreas showing North Korea's capital Pyongyang and South Korea's capital Seoul is placed at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea for the first time in nearly two years Wednesday as the rivals explored the possibility of sitting down and talking after months of acrimony and fears of war.
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea on Wednesday, another sign easing animosity between the rivals even as Kim traded combative threats of nuclear war with President Donald Trump.
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea on Wednesday, another sign easing animosity between the rivals even as Kim traded combative threats of nuclear war with President Donald Trump.
People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's speech, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korea announced Wednesday that it will reopen a cross-border communication channel with South Korea, officials in Seoul said, another sign of easing animosity between the rivals after a year that saw the North conduct nuclear bomb and missile tests and both the Koreas and Washington issue threats of war.
People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's speech, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korea announced Wednesday that it will reopen a cross-border communication channel with South Korea, officials in Seoul said, another sign of easing animosity between the rivals after a year that saw the North conduct nuclear bomb and missile tests and both the Koreas and Washington issue threats of war.
Visitors use binoculars to see the North side from the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea for the first time in nearly two years Wednesday as the rivals explored the possibility of sitting down and talking after months of acrimony and fears of war.
Visitors use binoculars to see the North side from the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea for the first time in nearly two years Wednesday as the rivals explored the possibility of sitting down and talking after months of acrimony and fears of war.
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea on Wednesday, another sign easing animosity between the rivals even as Kim traded combative threats of nuclear war with President Donald Trump.
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reopened a key cross-border communication channel with South Korea on Wednesday, another sign easing animosity between the rivals even as Kim traded combative threats of nuclear war with President Donald Trump.

Updated 4 hours ago

SEOUL, South Korea — After one of the most fraught years on the Korean Peninsula in recent memory — threats of war amid North Korea's strongest-ever nuclear bomb test and repeated missile launches — an unexpected, very tentative interest in peace seems to have broken out.

In rapid succession: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un floats the idea in a New Year's speech of better ties with his southern rival. Maybe, he says, he'll even send a delegation to next month's Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Seoul quickly offers to meet and talk. And on Wednesday, the North announces that Kim views the South's offer positively and the two sides begin preliminary contact on a newly reopened cross-border communication channel.

Is it an elaborate ruse by the North? Wishful thinking in the South?

Some answers to questions about what it may all mean:

Q: How likely is it that the two sides will actually meet?

A: There's a pretty good chance, though meeting is the easy part.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has favored better ties with North Korea for years, and he campaigned on pledges to take a softer line than his conservative predecessors.

Moon was a top aide for a previous liberal president who maintained a so-called “Sunshine Policy” toward Pyongyang, with large amounts of aid shipped to the North and the two sides pursuing cooperative tourism and business programs.

Although Moon, who took office in May, has been pushed into a hard-line stance by the North's repeated missile and nuclear tests, he would clearly like dialogue.

The North's Kim, on the other hand, has shown little interest in pursuing peace since taking power in late 2011. That said, he has made repeated suggestions about improving ties in past New Year's speeches. Skeptics will point out that he mixed his peace overtures with threats of war and has conducted weapons tests within weeks of past speeches.

There's also suspicion that Kim will use any talks as cover to continue perfecting an arsenal of nukes that can reliably hit the U.S. mainland, and that his overture is mainly meant to disrupt ties between Seoul and Washington so he can weaken international pressure and sanctions.

Q: Why is it so difficult for the Koreas to make peace once they sit down and talk to each other?

A: Seven decades of simmering animosity and bloodshed is the short answer.

The Koreas were divided in 1945 at the end of World War II into a U.S.-controlled southern side and a Soviet-controlled north. Three years later, the division became formal with the founding of the opposing republics. Two years after that, the North launched a surprise invasion and the Koreas fought, with the help of the United States, the United Nations and China, one of the bloodiest wars of the 20th century.

Since then, there has been steady bloodshed, though mostly from the North, including assassinations, kidnappings and, in 2010, attacks blamed on North Korea that killed 50 South Koreans.

When the history is this bloody, and the two sides are squared off across the most heavily armed border in the world, every detail is usually contested.

Q: Even if they meet, is there any chance for a breakthrough?

A: Any time the Koreas talk it's a victory of sorts, especially after the misery of last year.

Still, the rivals have done this dance many times before, and their talks don't have the best track record when it comes to results, often blowing up before anything really gets done.

If there are talks, the first round will likely be lower-level discussions meant to set up a higher-level meeting. Previous such talks have bogged down on matters of protocol, for instance, with one side objecting to the “rank” of a proposed participant.

If a next round is decided upon, the actual negotiations of what to do about Olympic cooperation would begin. But with decades of accrued animosity between them, nothing is guaranteed.

Q: What about President Trump's tweet in which he taunted Kim Jong Un, who'd earlier said he has a nuclear button on his desk, by boasting of a bigger and more powerful “nuclear button” than Kim's.

A: For the time being, both Koreas are ignoring it.

Trump's tweets worried South Koreans at first, but they are becoming used to them. President Moon will likely prefer to focus on the rare signs of rapprochement with the North.

The North, however, rarely lets an insult pass, though there's a chance it could keep its outrage against Trump separate from whatever its intentions are with the South.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.