Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ocean City looks way different in "bomb cyclone"

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Snow covers the boardwalk as the town is hit with a winter storm on January 4, 2018 in Ocean City, Maryland. A winter storm is traveling up the east coast of the United States dumping snow and creating blizzard like conditions in many areas.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Snow covers the boardwalk as the town is hit with a winter storm on January 4, 2018 in Ocean City, Maryland. A winter storm is traveling up the east coast of the United States dumping snow and creating blizzard like conditions in many areas.

Updated 5 hours ago

One of the East Coast's favorite summer destinations is looking a lot less inviting this week.

Ocean City, Md., is a ghost town because of a cyclone — but not the tropical kind it's more used to.

The "bomb cyclone" off the Atlantic Coast is swallowing the eastern seaboard and burying it in feet of snow and turning some of our favorite shore spots into otherworldly scenes.

Check out some of these shots from Ocean City posted on upgruv.com. Recognize any of these places?

Related Content
Huge swath of East Coast hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold
HARTFORD, Conn. — Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm expected to deliver snow, ...
'Bomb cyclone?' Western Pa. doesn't have to worry about it
Western Pennsylvania will be spared the brunt of the "bomb cyclone" dumping snow on the East Coast. "The only thing we're going to get out of ...
'Bomb cyclone' blows up on social media
WASHINGTON — When it comes to weather, it's hard to sound scarier than "bomb cyclone." It's a version of a real weather term that applies ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.