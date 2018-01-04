Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

18 killed, about 260 injured in South Africa train crash

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Emergency workers and ruined carriages at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
Emergency workers and ruined carriages at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
An injured passenger receives attention at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
An injured passenger receives attention at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
Ruined carriages at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
Ruined carriages at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
Ruined carriages at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
Ruined carriages at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
Train passengers are transferred to a bus at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
Train passengers are transferred to a bus at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
Train passengers are transferred to a bus at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.
Train passengers are transferred to a bus at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa, Thursday, Jan 4, 2018. South Africa's transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger train.

Updated 3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG — A passenger train carrying people home after the holidays slammed into a truck in rural South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 18 people and injuring about 260 others, authorities said.

Officials said the truck driver allegedly tried to cross the tracks just ahead of the oncoming train, part of which burst into flames after the collision, trapping some passengers in carriages. Those who were able to escape with their luggage hurriedly dragged bags from the smoking wreck to a nearby road.

“The truck driver was taking chances. He thought that he was going to pass through,” Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi told journalists. “Little did he know that the train was going to hit him. That has cost a lot of lives.”

Some of the dead were badly burned, said Mthuthuzeli Swartz, acting CEO of the state-owned passenger rail agency.

The train with 429 passengers aboard had been traveling from Port Elizabeth to the country's commercial hub, Johannesburg.

Video showed part of the Shosholoza Meyl train in flames after the collision that occurred between the communities of Hennenman and Kroonstad in Free State province. The crash derailed half a dozen carriages, and power lines were damaged. A large vehicle was upside down beside a train carriage that appeared to have partly crushed another, smaller vehicle.

The truck driver emerged unscathed and the train driver and his assistant suffered minor injuries, Swartz said.

He told local media outlet eNCA that the truck towing two trailers was halfway across the track when it was hit by the train and dragged for 400 meters (1,300 feet).

“Human error” caused the accident, he said.

An investigation continued.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.