World

Most people meditate regularly or not at all, survey finds

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 1:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

When it comes to meditation, most Americans either practice it regularly or not all, according to a Pew Research Center report.

“There's not much middle ground,” the report says.

About 40 percent of people meditate at least weekly and 45 percent seldom or never meditate. That leaves about 8 percent who meditate once or twice a month and 4 percent who say they meditate several times a year.

The report doesn't specify whether researchers included staring at the microwave, coffee maker or the washer and dryer as meditation.

Meditation is common across many religious groups, but the percent who meditate weekly varies widely by their religious beliefs from 19 percent of atheists to 66 percent of Buddhists and 77 percent of Jehovah's Witnesses.

