World

Trump OKs delay of military exercise with South Korea until after Winter Olympics

The Washington Post | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 9:42 p.m.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with President Trump on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea and the United States agreed to delay joint military drills during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.
Getty Images
Updated 5 hours ago

President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have agreed to postpone the sprawling joint military exercise their nations hold each year until after the Winter Olympics, in what appears to be an effort to de-escalate tensions with North Korea ahead of an event that will draw people from around the world.

The Olympics will be held in PyeongChang, a mountainous section of South Korea that is just 60 miles south of the tense Demilitarized Zone, where North and South Korean troops have stood off against each other in an uneasy cease-fire since the 1953 armistice in the Korean War.

The military exercise, Foal Eagle, often involves more than 30,000 American and 200,000 South Korean troops, as well as air, ground and naval operations.

Trump and Moon discussed their options Thursday in a phone call. The White House said in a statement that Moon and Trump agreed to “de-conflict” the Olympics and the military exercise so the United States and South Korea “can focus on ensuring the security of the Games.” The statement avoided saying that the exercise was postponed.

“The two leaders agreed to continue the campaign of maximum pressure against North Korea and to not repeat mistakes of the past,” the White House said. “The United States and the Republic of Korea are committed to a safe and successful 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.”

On Friday, North Korea accepted a proposal to hold talks with South Korea aimed at reducing tensions ahead of the Olympics.

The agenda would include North Korea's offer to send a delegation to the Games as well as overall inter-Korean relations, South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesman, Baik Tae Hyun, told reporters Friday. Preparations for what would be the first formal gathering between the two sides since 2015 would be done via letters, he said.

