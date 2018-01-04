Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

20 dead in suicide bombing at Kabul police checkpoint

Tribune News Service | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 9:36 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

KABUL — At least 20 people have been killed in a suicide bombing that targeted a mobile police checkpoint Thursday night in Kabul.

As many as 30 others were injured in the incident, Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, told dpa.

Casualties included civilians and policemen, Rahimi said.

Rahimi said a protest held in the area earlier was over, but that protest organizers were still in discussions with police at the time of the bombing.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack through its mouthpiece Amaq news agency, according to Site Intelligence Group, a nongovernmental counterterrorism organization.

The terrorists said 80 police and intelligence personnel were killed and wounded in the attack.

According to Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for the Kabul police, riot police were deployed to the area after protests turned violent, only to be hit by the suicide bomber.

Afghan police had launched an operation Wednesday in two Kabul city districts to arrest the sellers of alcohol and drugs — both of which are illegal substances in Afghanistan — and made 11 arrests.

Mujahid said one person was killed and another was wounded after police faced armed resistance from the “alcohol and drug dealers,” which prompted the protest in the area.

This is the first such bombing in Kabul this year. More than 20 bombings and attacks in Kabul left over 500 people dead and scores more injured in 2017.

Only eight days ago, 41 people were killed and 84 were injured in an Islamic State attack on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul.

According to the a quarterly report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in October, 2,640 civilians were killed and 5,379 were injured between January and Sept. 30, 2017.

