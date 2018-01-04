Cold rush in Florida is causing iguanas to freeze and fall out of trees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sometimes it's better not to be cool.

Especially during the winter.

We know you're probably tired of hearing about the deep freeze happening in the eastern part of the country: bomb cyclone, Noreasters, bitter cold weather, etcetera, etcetera.

But, try this one on for size.

It's so cold outside.

How cold is it?

On Thursday, it was so cold in Florida, that an invasive iguana species was freezing and falling out of trees in suburan South Florida, according to a CBS News report.

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018

You think you're having a bad day? People in Florida have to deal with 'icy iguanas' falling out of trees. Check your Privelage — olivia (@SuperGirl_2014) January 5, 2018

Never thought I'd live long enough to type 'Beware of icy iguanas falling from trees in Florida', yet here we are. — Marcmywords (@Marcmywords2) January 5, 2018

Ohmy this is so sad & obviously rare! The poor guys! ⚡️ "Icy iguanas are falling from trees in Florida " https://t.co/hHzDidYko4 — Lisa M. Comento (@LisaComento) January 5, 2018

Concerned residents were urged to let the reptiles alone, "as the animals may feel threatened and bite once they warm up."

Disregard the advice below.

The iguanas have a good chance of thawing out if you move them in the sun. Just be careful @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Qn2w6NFedD — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) January 4, 2018

The phenomenon became a trending topic on social media in the southern states on Thursday afternoon under the hashtag #IcyIguanas.

I-see-iguanas #icyiguanas . You see what I did there? — Rodney J Woodruff (@rodneyjwoodruff) January 5, 2018

Green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure. They can grow to over 5 feet long, and their droppings can be a potential source of salmonella bacteria, which causes intestinal illness.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Reach him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.