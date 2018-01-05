Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Florida teens lie in wait, rob and fatally shoot man

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 7:39 a.m.



MIAMI — Two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy are charged with first-degree murder in Florida after police say they waited inside a man's home for him to return and then robbed him and shot him in the stomach.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the juveniles were arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

An arrest report says one of the teens had agreed to meet 49-year-old Tony Conway on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say they used a key hidden outside to get in and then agreed to rob him. The report says he was shot and got to the complex's common area before collapsing.

The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles charged with crimes.

No further details were immediately available.

