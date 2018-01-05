Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Lawyer: Ohio man thought 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak told him to kill mother

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is seen during batting practice before a spring exhibition baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Sarasota, Fla., Sunday, March 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man who reportedly believed “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak instructed him to kill his elderly mother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that a judge made the ruling Thursday in the murder case against 48-year-old Derrick Williams.

Defense attorney Brian Pierce says the Williams believed he was getting messages from the TV game show when he heard his hometown mentioned. He thought Sajak was telling him to kill his mother when Sajak said, “Do it.”

Pierce says Williams was off his medication and “clearly was psychotic.”

Williams' sister called 911 after discovering her mother's body in December 2016 and told dispatchers her brother was mentally ill and likely responsible.

