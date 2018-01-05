Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Bills thank Bengals with 1,440 wings, 6 gallons of blue cheese from Duff's

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd scores the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Ravens.
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd scores the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Ravens.

Dear Tyler Boyd, Andy Dalton and Cincinnati Bengals,

Thank you for our NFL first playoff appearance since 1999.

Have some chicken wings. Hundreds of them!

Eternally grateful,

Buffalo Bills.

The letter may have gone something like that as the Buffalo Bills football team made good on a promise Thursday night to send a bunch of Buffalo wings to the Bengals franchise.

To recap: former Clairton Bears star wide receiver Tyler Boyd, now a Bengal, caught a game-winning, 49-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The win propelled the Bills to the playoffs.

The Bills expressed gratitude by sending 1,440 chicken wings to the Bengals.

Fans also contributed to Boyd's cause , donating more than $50,000 to the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association.

