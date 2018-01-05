Bills thank Bengals with 1,440 wings, 6 gallons of blue cheese from Duff's
Dear Tyler Boyd, Andy Dalton and Cincinnati Bengals,
Thank you for our NFL first playoff appearance since 1999.
Have some chicken wings. Hundreds of them!
Eternally grateful,
Buffalo Bills.
The letter may have gone something like that as the Buffalo Bills football team made good on a promise Thursday night to send a bunch of Buffalo wings to the Bengals franchise.
To recap: former Clairton Bears star wide receiver Tyler Boyd, now a Bengal, caught a game-winning, 49-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The win propelled the Bills to the playoffs.
The Bills expressed gratitude by sending 1,440 chicken wings to the Bengals.
Our friends at Duff's are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:1440 wings 90 lbs of celery30 lbs of carrots6 gallons of blue cheese9 gallons of Duff's wing sauceAnd a TON of thank you's from Buffalo! #GoBills See you soon, @Bengals ! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018
Fans also contributed to Boyd's cause , donating more than $50,000 to the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association.
For any of the fans at Buffalo still generous enough to donate here is the link to help support my cause Thank You https://t.co/UaQBtZW6KQ— Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 3, 2018
