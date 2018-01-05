Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
School bus driver pleads guilty in 3rd-grader's death

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 3:24 p.m.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A former school bus driver has pleaded guilty in the death of a Massachusetts third-grader who became trapped in his bus door.

Prosecutors say 71-year-old Tendzin Parsons, of Hawley, was sentenced to a year in jail Friday after pleading guilty to negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of 9-year-old Summer Steele in October 2016.

Authorities say Summer was getting off the bus near her Plainfield home when the doors closed and Parsons started driving away. She became stuck and was dragged a short distance before the bus ran over her. Her father witnessed it.

Parsons told police he thought all children were clear and was focused on his next stop.

Parsons had rejected the same plea deal in September because he did not want to serve jail time.

