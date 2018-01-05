CDC to host discussion on preparing for nuclear explosion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold a discussion this month on the planned public health response to a nuclear strike.

"While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps. Despite the fear surrounding such an event, planning and preparation can lessen deaths and illness," the agency said in its announcement of the event, which will be held Jan. 16 at the CDC's headquarters in Atlanta.

The event will discuss what federal, state and local programs have done to prepare for the possibility of a nuclear explosion.

The CDC told CNN that the topic, part of a regular series of discussions, was selected months ago, and is not related to increasing tensions between the United States and North Korea.

When North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a speech this week that the United States is within range of his country's missles and that he "always has the nuclear launch button on his office desk."

Donald Trump responded on Twitter that his nuclear button is "bigger and more powerful."

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The CDC discussion is part of the agency's monthly Public Health Grand Rounds series, which recently held sessions on maternal mortality, healthy aging and workplace health.

