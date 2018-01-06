Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Hotel staff interacted with Vegas gunman 10 times during his stay, didn't notice anything unusual

New York Daily News | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 1:18 a.m.
This undated file photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.
This undated file photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.

Updated 3 hours ago

Hotel staff at the Mandalay Bay who interacted with Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock more than 10 times during his stay didn't notice anything unusual, according to MGM Resorts International.

Paddock checked in to the hotel three days before he unleashed a torrent of bullets on a country music festival on Oct. 1, killing 58 people from the window of his 32nd-floor suite before he fatally shot himself.

The 64-year-old spoke to housekeeping on the phone and had room service delivered just hours before the massacre, a spokesperson for MGM Resorts International told the New York Daily News.

“There were numerous interactions with Stephen Paddock every day at the resort ... all of which were normal in nature,” the spokesperson said. “As a result of these interactions, there was no need to conduct a welfare check.”

In total, “Mandalay Bay staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay,” the spokesperson said.

Mandalay Bay had previously been criticized after a hotel worker who spoke to The New York Times in October said housekeepers had not cleaned Paddock's room for three days after he left a “Do Not Disturb” sign on his door.

While Disney and Hilton have changed the “Do Not Disturb” policies at their hotels, MGM Resort International has not revised its rules.

The company “stipulates a welfare check be performed after two consecutive days where a Do-Not-Disturb sign has been displayed on the door and the guest has not interacted in-person or by phone with housekeeping or other hotel staff over the same period.”

“In addition, our staff reserves the right to enter the room if it is deemed appropriate to conduct a welfare check,” the spokesperson added.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.