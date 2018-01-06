Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $450 million sold in Florida; Powerball drawing is tonight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The East Coast may be in the midst of a deep freeze, but one Florida resident has a warm and fuzzy feeling today, courtesy of $450 million in Mega Millions lottery winnings.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing of 28-30-39-59-70 with a Mega Ball of 10 resulted in a winning ticket from the Sunshine State.

The jackpot is the 10th largest in the nation's history, according to the Associated Press.

And tonight could be even bigger.

The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday evening, is estimated at $750 million.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

The identity of the winner was not immediately available. However, under Florida law, the winner cannot remain anonymous.

According to the Florida Lottery website, the winner's name, city of residence and details on the winnings can be made public; however, the winner's home address and telephone numbers are to be kept “confidential.”

According to the website, only three Mega Millions jackpots have been larger than the most recent grand prize: a jackpot of $656 million in 2012; a jackpot of $648 million in 2013; and $536 million in 2016.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.