Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $450 million sold in Florida; Powerball drawing is tonight

10. $450 million, Mega Millions, Jan, 5, 2018 (one ticket, location not immediately known)

9. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots drawn so far and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

The East Coast may be in the midst of a deep freeze, but one Florida resident has a warm and fuzzy feeling today, courtesy of $450 million in Mega Millions lottery winnings.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing of 28-30-39-59-70 with a Mega Ball of 10 resulted in a winning ticket from the Sunshine State.

The jackpot is the 10th largest in the nation's history, according to the Associated Press.

And tonight could be even bigger.

The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday evening, is estimated at $750 million.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.