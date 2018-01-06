Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $450 million sold in Florida; Powerball drawing is tonight

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
Mega Million tickets at Tobacco Outlet in Bloomfield. A $450 million winning ticket drawn Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, was sold in Florida.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Mega Million tickets at Tobacco Outlet in Bloomfield. A $450 million winning ticket drawn Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, was sold in Florida.



The East Coast may be in the midst of a deep freeze, but one Florida resident has a warm and fuzzy feeling today, courtesy of $450 million in Mega Millions lottery winnings.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing of 28-30-39-59-70 with a Mega Ball of 10 resulted in a winning ticket from the Sunshine State.

The jackpot is the 10th largest in the nation's history, according to the Associated Press.

And tonight could be even bigger.

The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday evening, is estimated at $750 million.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

