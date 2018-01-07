Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

CNN's Jack Tapper interview with Trump aide Stephen Miller gets heated

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
President Trump aide Stephen Miller on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
President Trump aide Stephen Miller on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Senior Advisor to the President for Policy Stephen Miller talks to reporters about President Trump's support for creating a 'merit-based immigration system' in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House August 2, 2017 in Washington.
Getty Images
Senior Advisor to the President for Policy Stephen Miller talks to reporters about President Trump's support for creating a 'merit-based immigration system' in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House August 2, 2017 in Washington.

Updated 22 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's chief policy adviser is blasting an unflattering new book that has raised new questions about his boss's fitness for office.

Aide Stephen Miller tells CNN's "State of the Union" that the book is — in Miller's words — "nothing but a pile of trash through and though."

And Miller says it's "tragic and unfortunate" that former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who's quote at length in the book, would make what Miller calls "grotesque comments" that are out of step with reality.

The CNN interview quickly grew heated. Miller criticized CNN's coverage, and CNN host Jake Tapper pressed Miller to answer his questions.

Tapper abruptly ended the interview, calling Miller "obsequious" and accusing Miller of wasting his viewers' time.

Related Content
Bannon tries to make amends as aides defend Trump's fitness
WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon is trying to make amends. President Donald Trump's former chief strategist released a statement Sunday reaffirming his support for the commander ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.