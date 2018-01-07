A cat jumped into her car and attacked. But that's not what sent her to the hospital.

COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County woman found herself in the middle of what sounds like a Stephen King horror story.

The woman told Florida Highway Patrol officers that a cat jumped into her car and attacked her Friday night in a residential West Cocoa neighborhood as she attempted to drive away from a home on the block. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her. As the unidentified woman tried to fend off the foul feline inside her vehicle somehow she bailed out of her car but forgot that it was still in reverse.

She was run over by her own car as it backed up over her, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Today reported. The car then rolled into the street and struck a parked car.

Officers found the Florida Space Coast woman on the ground after neighbors called them. No one witnessed the accident. The woman suffered critical injuries, CBS47 Action News in Jacksonville reported.

"It's very unusual to have an animal leap into a car and bite somebody like this and then get run over by your own car. The car rolled into the street and did strike a parked vehicle as well," FHP Lt. Channing Taylor told WKMG-TV.