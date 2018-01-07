Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Some JFK international arrivals suspended after main break

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 7:00 p.m.
Katherine Rosenbert and her granddaughter Rebecca, both of Paris, walk in Battery Park City, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in New York, after their return flight from JFK airport, scheduled for Friday, was canceled because of bad weather. The bitter cold that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.
Associated Press
Updated 9 hours ago

NEW YORK — A water main break in one of the terminals at New York's Kennedy Airport on Sunday added to the delays at the beleaguered airport trying to recover from the aftermath of a snowstorm that has stranded thousands of passengers.

It was unclear what caused the water problem, which sent about 3 inches of it into the terminal's west end. Video shows streams cascading from a ceiling and people slogging through pools of water.

International arrivals at the terminal were suspended. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said passengers who had already arrived were being taken to other terminals for processing. Departures were not impacted.

The airport was experiencing arrival delays of more than two hours.

Following the storm, which blasted New York on Thursday, passengers were kept on planes and waited hours to retrieve luggage as flights were delayed and cancelled, and a backup to get to terminal gates built up.

Carlos Koester, 52, was in New York for week with his wife and two teens and just wanted to get home to Brazil.

"We love New York, but now we are stuck here. It's frustrating. The storm caught us and now we have been stranded here for 13 hours," Koester told the Daily News on Sunday.

