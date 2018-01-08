Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 7:24 a.m.
Cashiers Kathy Robinson, left, and Ethel Kroska, right, both of Merrimack, N.H., sell a lottery ticket Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, to Diane Ackley, hand only below, at Reeds Ferry Market convenience store, in Merrimack. A lone Powerball ticket sold at Reeds Ferry Market matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Cashiers Kathy Robinson, left, and Ethel Kroska, right, both of Merrimack, N.H., sell a lottery ticket Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, to Diane Ackley, hand only below, at Reeds Ferry Market convenience store, in Merrimack. A lone Powerball ticket sold at Reeds Ferry Market matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A customer departs Reeds Ferry Market convenience store, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack, N.H. A lone Powerball ticket sold at the convenience store matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. Reeds Ferry Market is to receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A customer departs Reeds Ferry Market convenience store, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack, N.H. A lone Powerball ticket sold at the convenience store matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. Reeds Ferry Market is to receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sam Safa, of Merrimack, N.H., owner of Reeds Ferry Market, sprinkles salt at the entrance to the convenience store, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack. A lone Powerball ticket sold at Reeds Ferry Market matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. Reeds Ferry Market is to receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sam Safa, of Merrimack, N.H., owner of Reeds Ferry Market, sprinkles salt at the entrance to the convenience store, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack. A lone Powerball ticket sold at Reeds Ferry Market matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. Reeds Ferry Market is to receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sam Safa, of Merrimack, N.H., owner of Reeds Ferry Market, stands for a photograph outside the convenience store, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack. A lone Powerball ticket sold at Reeds Ferry Market matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. Reeds Ferry Market is to receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sam Safa, of Merrimack, N.H., owner of Reeds Ferry Market, stands for a photograph outside the convenience store, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack. A lone Powerball ticket sold at Reeds Ferry Market matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. Reeds Ferry Market is to receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Updated 9 hours ago

MERRIMACK, N.H. — It's been a billion-dollar lottery weekend after a lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers and will claim a $559.7 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

Since Reeds Ferry Market opened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, dozens of excited regulars have stopped by the small, independent convenience store in New Hampshire that sold the winning Powerball ticket to congratulate the owner and chat about the win, store owner Sam Safa said. He said he doesn't know the identity of the winner, but hopes one of the regulars from the over 100-year-old store in Merrimack, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Concord, won the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

“I'm very excited and overwhelmed,” said Safa.

He said that by selling the ticket, it felt like he himself had won. The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The initial jackpot was estimated at $570 million, but the actual jackpot at the time of the drawing was the lesser amount, $559.7 million, New Hampshire Lottery Spokeswoman Maura McCann said Sunday.

The winner had not yet come forward as of Sunday evening.

“We are looking forward to meeting New Hampshire's latest big winner — someone woke up a multimillionaire this morning!” said New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre.

The Florida Lottery says the winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night's drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The identity of that winner also had not yet been revealed.

The winning numbers to claim the Mega Millions jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.