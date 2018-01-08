2 injured in Trump Tower rooftop fire
Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018
Updated 6 hours ago
NEW YORK — New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured two people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.
The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.
Around 84 firefighters are tackling a blaze on the top floor of Trump Tower in New York pic.twitter.com/Od1aDAYS2u— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 8, 2018
Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."
There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018