Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ohio police look for stolen bird that will die without right care

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Police say a baby pineapple green-cheek conure was stolen from Pet Paradise in Willoughby, Ohio on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Pet Paradise
Police say a baby pineapple green-cheek conure was stolen from Pet Paradise in Willoughby, Ohio on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police are searching for four men in connection to the theft of a baby bird that will die without proper care.

Willoughby police say a baby pineapple green-cheek conure was stolen about noon Saturday from an area pet store. Cleveland.com reports the baby bird must be hand fed or it will die.

Authorities say they are looking for three men in their 20s and one older man. Police say the three men distracted the clerk at the pet store, while the fourth man took the conure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Willoughby police.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.