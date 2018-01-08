Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: R.I. woman seen swiping $100 bill, shushing young boyptr-BillSwipe

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Updated 4 hours ago

WARWICK, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say a woman caught on camera swiping what police say was a $100 bill, then shushing a little boy to keep it quiet, has been identified.

Warwick Police last week posted on Facebook the video of the incident at a Burlington Coat Factory. It showed a woman bending down and picking something up seconds after it fell on the floor next to someone browsing gift bags. She then shushes a little boy who witnessed it by putting her finger over her lips.

Capt. Jamie Calise says the incident happened Nov. 4. He says it constitutes larceny since she saw it fall from the person's hand.

He says the woman has been identified since the video was posted but had not yet been arrested as of Monday.

