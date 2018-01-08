Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

New Hampshire winner of $559M Powerball jackpot a mystery

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
A customer departs Reeds Ferry Market convenience store, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack, N.H. A lone Powerball ticket sold at the convenience store matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. Reeds Ferry Market is to receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A customer departs Reeds Ferry Market convenience store, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack, N.H. A lone Powerball ticket sold at the convenience store matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. Reeds Ferry Market is to receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Updated 4 hours ago

MERRIMACK, N.H. — No one has come forward yet to claim the lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire that matched all six numbers for a $559.7 million jackpot, lottery officials said Monday.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

New Hampshire Lottery spokeswoman Maura McCann said it was “all quiet” as of Monday morning. No one had presented the ticket yet to claim the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot. The winner has a year to claim the prize from the draw date.

But even after someone claims the prize, it's possible that the winner may remain anonymous. New Hampshire, like a handful of other states, lets winners claim the prize through trusts. By disclosing the name of the trust only, they can shield their identity.

That's what happened in 2016, when a New Hampshire family won a $487 million Powerball jackpot. About six weeks after the July drawing, lawyers for the family's new trust claimed the prize and announced the family was donating $100,000 to charity. “They're going to do great things with it,” attorney William Shaheen said at the time. The family has remained anonymous.

Saturday's winning ticket was sold at the Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, about 25 miles south of Concord. The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

On Friday, a single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey, but the winner remains a mystery.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.