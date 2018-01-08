Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Report: Mitt Romney treated for prostate cancer last year

New York Daily News | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer in 2017. That’s according to a Romney aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive health issue.
Evan Vucci/AP
Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer in 2017. That's according to a Romney aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive health issue.

Onetime Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last year, according to multiple reports Monday.

The 70-year-old, who many speculate might be running for Senate in the upcoming midterm elections, had surgery at a California hospital over the summer, sources told several outlets.

“His prognosis is good; he was successfully treated,” one former aide to Romney told CNN's Jake Tapper.

An ex-campaign adviser to Romney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the New York Daily News.

Rumors have swirled that Romney is considering a run for Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's seat. Hatch - the longest serving Republican in the Senate - announced last week that he would be retiring at the end of this term.

Romney, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has declined to confirm whether he's considering a Senate run.

The former Massachusetts governor stayed out of the public sphere for years after losing the 2012 election to President Barack Obama. But since Trump's campaign announcement, Romney has become more vocal again.

“Let me put it plainly, if we Republicans choose Donald Trump as our nominee, the prospects for a safe and prosperous future are greatly diminished,” Romney said in March 2016 before Trump was tapped as the GOP's presidential candidate. “His is not the temperament of a stable, thoughtful leader. His imagination must not be married to real power.”

