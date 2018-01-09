Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, poses with head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon while shaking hands during their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (Korea Pool via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, poses with head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon while shaking hands during their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (Korea Pool via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, and head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, left, arrive to hold their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (Korea Pool via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, and head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, left, arrive to hold their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (Korea Pool via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, and head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, left, arrive to hold their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (Korea Pool via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, and head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, left, arrive to hold their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (Korea Pool via AP)
The head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, center, is greeted by South Korean officials after he crosses the border line to attend their meeting at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in the Olympics and improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool via AP)
The head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, center, is greeted by South Korean officials after he crosses the border line to attend their meeting at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in the Olympics and improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool via AP)
A North Korean delegation leaves for the south side as South Korean army soldiers stand guard at the demarcation line in Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in the Olympics and improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
A North Korean delegation leaves for the south side as South Korean army soldiers stand guard at the demarcation line in Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in the Olympics and improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. South Korean media said North and South Korea have begun talks at their border about how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. South Korean media said North and South Korea have begun talks at their border about how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
People watch a TV screen showing South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, meets with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before talks, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from North and South Korea began the rivals' first formal talks in about two years Tuesday to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and how to improve their long-strained ties. The letters on the screen read: 'South and North Korea begin a meeting at 10 o'clock .' (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People watch a TV screen showing South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, meets with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before talks, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from North and South Korea began the rivals' first formal talks in about two years Tuesday to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and how to improve their long-strained ties. The letters on the screen read: 'South and North Korea begin a meeting at 10 o'clock .' (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. South Korean media said North and South Korea have begun talks at their border about how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. South Korean media said North and South Korea have begun talks at their border about how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. South Korean media said North and South Korea have begun talks at their border about how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. South Korean media said North and South Korea have begun talks at their border about how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
Visitors walk by a map of two Koreas showing North Korea's capital Pyongyang and South Korea's capital Seoul at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in Olympics and improve their long-strained ties. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Visitors walk by a map of two Koreas showing North Korea's capital Pyongyang and South Korea's capital Seoul at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in Olympics and improve their long-strained ties. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
North Korean delegation head Ri Son Gwon, third from left, with his delegates leaves after a morning session of their meeting with South Korea at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in Olympics and improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool via AP)
North Korean delegation head Ri Son Gwon, third from left, with his delegates leaves after a morning session of their meeting with South Korea at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in Olympics and improve their long-strained ties. (Korea Pool via AP)
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea compete during the pairs free program at the Figure Skating-ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. South Korea said on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Korea has agreed to send a delegation that would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists, to next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in the South. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea compete during the pairs free program at the Figure Skating-ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. South Korea said on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Korea has agreed to send a delegation that would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists, to next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in the South. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea compete during the pairs free program at the Figure Skating-ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. South Korea said on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Korea has agreed to send a delegation that would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists, to next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in the South. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea compete during the pairs free program at the Figure Skating-ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. South Korea said on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Korea has agreed to send a delegation that would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists, to next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in the South. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
FILE - In this combination of Dec. 27, 2017, file photos, Reuters journalist Thet Oo Maung, also known as Wa Lone, left, and Kyaw Soe Oo, also known as Moe Aung, are pictured outside court near Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar is set to put two reporters from the Reuters news agency on trial after they were charged under a colonial-era state secrets act, in a case that highlights growing concerns about press freedom in the country. (AP Photos/Thein Zaw, File)
FILE - In this combination of Dec. 27, 2017, file photos, Reuters journalist Thet Oo Maung, also known as Wa Lone, left, and Kyaw Soe Oo, also known as Moe Aung, are pictured outside court near Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar is set to put two reporters from the Reuters news agency on trial after they were charged under a colonial-era state secrets act, in a case that highlights growing concerns about press freedom in the country. (AP Photos/Thein Zaw, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea compete during the pairs free program at the Figure Skating-ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. South Korea said on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Korea has agreed to send a delegation that would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists, to next month’s Winter Olympics in the Pyeongchang in the South. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea compete during the pairs free program at the Figure Skating-ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. South Korea said on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Korea has agreed to send a delegation that would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists, to next month’s Winter Olympics in the Pyeongchang in the South. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
South Korean protesters stage a rally against North Korea's nuclear program near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday that they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. The placards read: 'We oppose South and North Korean talks without North Korea giving up nuclear program.' (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean protesters stage a rally against North Korea's nuclear program near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday that they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. The placards read: 'We oppose South and North Korean talks without North Korea giving up nuclear program.' (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean protesters stage a rally against North Korea's nuclear program near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday that they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean protesters stage a rally against North Korea's nuclear program near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday that they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean protesters stage a rally against North Korea's nuclear program near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday that they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean protesters stage a rally against North Korea's nuclear program near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday that they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea — The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday, as North Korea agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea and reopen a military hotline.

The meeting, the first of its kind in about two years, was arranged after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made an abrupt push for improved ties with South Korea following a year of elevated tensions with the outside world over his expanding nuclear and missile programs. Critics say Kim may be trying to divide Seoul and Washington in a bid to weaken international pressure and sanctions on the North.

During the talks, the North Korean delegation said it would send an Olympic delegation, including officials, athletes, cheerleaders, journalists and others, South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told reporters, according to media footage from the border village of Panmunjom, the venue of the talks.

North Korea is weak in winter sports and a pair of figure skaters, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik, earlier became the only North Korean athletes to qualify for next month's Pyeongchang Games before the North missed a confirmation deadline. The International Olympic Committee said Monday it has “kept the door open” for North Korea to take part in the games.

Chun, one of five South Korean negotiators, said the South proposed that North Korea send a big delegation and march with South Korean athletes during the Feb. 9-25 games' opening and closing ceremonies.

He said South Korea also suggested resuming temporary reunions of families separated by war and offered military talks designed to reduce animosities in front-line areas. South Korea also stressed the need to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Chun said.

North Korea responded by saying the two Koreas must try to promote peace and reconciliation through dialogue, he said.

The two sides' chief delegates were meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the wording of a joint statement, the media reports said, but it wasn't immediately known when the talks would end. Past inter-Korean talks have often continued until late at night.

The countries have a long history of failing to follow through with rapprochement accords. In 2015, negotiators met for nearly 40 hours before announcing a deal to pull back from a military standoff caused by land mine blasts that maimed two South Korean soldiers. But animosities flared again several months later after the North's fourth nuclear test.

The meeting's venue, Panmunjom, is the only place on the tense border where North and South Korean soldiers are just meters (feet) away from each other. A North Korean soldier in November defected to the South across Panmunjom amid a hail of bullets fired by his comrades. He was hit five times but survived.

Tuesday's meeting began in an amicable atmosphere, with chief North Korean delegate Ri Son Gwon saying he hoped the talks would give “a New Year's first gift — precious results to the Korean nation.” Ri's South Korean counterpart, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, said he also hoped they would come up with a “good gift” for people in both Koreas.

Later Tuesday, Chun said North Korea told the South Korean delegation that it restored a military hotline with the South, in the second reopening of a suspended inter-Korean communication channel in about a week.

All major inter-Korean communication channels had been shut down amid animosities over the North's nuclear program in recent years. But North Korea reopened one of the channels last week as signs emerged of improving ties.

An agreement on the North's Olympic participation had been widely expected before the talks began, but the Koreas remain sharply at odds over how to improve their overall ties.

North Korea is expected to demand rewards in return for South Korea's proposal of family reunions and military talks, such as a halt to South Korean propaganda broadcasts and a scaling back or halting of military drills with the U.S., observers say.

Suspension of the military drills would be unacceptable for Seoul because it would seriously undermine its alliance with its chief ally, the United States, which wants to put more pressure on North Korea. The North views the drills as a rehearsal for an invasion.

During an earlier era of inter-Korean detente, athletes from the two Koreas paraded together at international sports events such as the Olympics and fielded a unified Korean team. The government of current South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants the two Koreas to agree to similar reconciliatory steps at the Pyeongchang Games.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed hope for some progress from the talks and said he was open to talking with Kim himself. But U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley later said the U.S. administration isn't changing its conditions regarding talks with North Korea, saying Kim first needs to stop weapons testing for a “significant amount of time.”

In his New Year's Day address, Kim said he was willing to send a delegation to the Pyeongchang Games. He urged Seoul to halt the military drills with the U.S. and said he has a “nuclear button” to launch missiles at any target in the United States. Moon welcomed Kim's outreach and proposed the talks at Panmunjom.

Trump and Kim traded bellicose rhetoric and crude insults last year, as North Korea conducted it sixth and most powerful nuclear detonation and three tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

