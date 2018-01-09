Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Ivanka Trump praises Oprah's #MeToo speech

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
In this June 27, 2017 file photo, Ivanka Trump is seen at the State Department in Washington.
Updated 6 hours ago

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser to President Trump, was also swept up in the moving speech Oprah Winfrey gave at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

In a post on Twitter the first daughter characterized Oprah's speech as "empowering & inspiring" and called on people: "Let's all come together." She included the hashtags #TIMESUP! and #United in her Tweet, which included a link to the video of the speech.

Oprah's speech raised speculation that she may be seriously considering a run for the presidency. During the awards show, she spoke for nearly 10 minutes after receiving the Cecil B. de Mille award and said that she hoped young women might learn from changes happening in Hollywood and in America as part of the "Me Too" movement.

Many took exception to Ivanka's Tweet pointing to the accusations by several women against her father of sexual harassment, which he vehemently denies.

Actress Alyssa Milano called on Ivanka to donate to Time's Up legal defense fund, which was set up to help woman fight sexual harassment and assault.

Model Chrissy Teigen harshly said to go away.

