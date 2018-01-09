Ivanka Trump praises Oprah's #MeToo speech
Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser to President Trump, was also swept up in the moving speech Oprah Winfrey gave at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.
In a post on Twitter the first daughter characterized Oprah's speech as "empowering & inspiring" and called on people: "Let's all come together." She included the hashtags #TIMESUP! and #United in her Tweet, which included a link to the video of the speech.
Just saw @Oprah 's empowering & inspiring speech at last night's #GoldenGlobes . Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP ! #United https://t.co/vpxUBJnCl7— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 9, 2018
Oprah's speech raised speculation that she may be seriously considering a run for the presidency. During the awards show, she spoke for nearly 10 minutes after receiving the Cecil B. de Mille award and said that she hoped young women might learn from changes happening in Hollywood and in America as part of the "Me Too" movement.
Many took exception to Ivanka's Tweet pointing to the accusations by several women against her father of sexual harassment, which he vehemently denies.
Actress Alyssa Milano called on Ivanka to donate to Time's Up legal defense fund, which was set up to help woman fight sexual harassment and assault.
Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers. https://t.co/A8HCVa715v— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018
Model Chrissy Teigen harshly said to go away.
ew go away— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018