Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Resident found outside Ohio nursing home dies of hypothermia

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 8:18 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

PANDORA, Ohio — Authorities say a 76-year-old woman found dead outside the northern Ohio nursing home where she lived died of hypothermia.

The Putnam County sheriff is investigating the death of Phyllis Campbell at the Hilty Home in Pandora, roughly 50 miles southwest of Toledo.

The sheriff's office says Campbell was found dead outside the facility on Sunday morning. Temperatures that morning were still below the freezing point around much of Ohio.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that an autopsy shows Campbell died from hypothermia. The facility and investigators handling the case haven't released further information about the circumstances of Campbell's death.

Someone answering the phone at the care facility said no one was available to comment on the case early Tuesday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.