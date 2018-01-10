Fly to JFK last week? Your missing luggage could be in a pile outside

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Were your flying plans impacted by the snowstorm last week?

If you flew last week and ended at your final destination without your luggage, a New York news station might know where you can find it.

Many travelers who went through New York's JFK airport last week lost their luggage, and they still haven't gotten it back.

NBC4 New York showed how hundreds of bags are piled up, with no way for travelers who want their belongings to get them back ... yet.

The bags were shown piled underneath a terminal ramp alongside snow piles on Tuesday afternoon.

NBC4 reported said a spokeswoman from Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, said the agency had directed airlines to return bags to customers who were impacted by last week's storm, and that bags are sometimes temporarily placed under outdoor ramps.

"In the process of returning baggage to customers and as baggage comes in from other airports from rerouted flights, and for passengers transferring to other flights, airlines temporary place and sort bags at various points in the airport including the outside ramps," the spokeswoman said. "These are not storage areas."